Oman denies backing Strait of Hormuz transit fees

Oman has denied reports that it supports imposing transit fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi clarifying that discussions with Iran concern voluntary maritime services rather than compulsory charges.

Speaking in an interview with Monte Carlo International Radio, published by the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, June 29, al-Busaidi said the Sultanate remains committed to the International Law of the Sea and freedom of navigation. He stressed that Oman does not support charging ships to transit the strategic waterway.

Also Read Iran, Oman hold first joint Hormuz committee meeting

The minister said there is a clear distinction between transit fees and maritime, environmental and safety services. While compulsory charges are not under consideration, he said countries and shipping companies using the strait could voluntarily cooperate on services aimed at improving navigational safety, protecting the marine environment and strengthening emergency response. He cited the Strait of Malacca and waters around Singapore as examples of similar arrangements.

Al-Busaidi added that Oman and Iran have agreed that any future procedures concerning the Strait of Hormuz will remain within the framework of international law. He also reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to keeping the waterway safe, secure and open to all, describing it as one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

#إنفوجرافيك | مضامين المقابلة التي أجراها معالي السيد بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي @badralbusaidi وزير الخارجية مع إذاعة مونت كارلو الدولية . pic.twitter.com/LPY2GgBdm9 — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) June 29, 2026

Calling for restraint, the minister said Oman continues to support de-escalation and implementation of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States. He added that Gulf countries share the priority of reducing tensions and preventing further escalation, while Muscat remains committed to dialogue with all parties.

His remarks came after the first meeting of the Omani-Iranian joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz in Muscat. Led by Oman’s Ambassador-at-Large Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al Hinai and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, the committee discussed maritime navigation, related services and future cooperation while reaffirming its commitment to international law.

Qatar suspends maritime activities

Qatar has temporarily suspended sailing and all maritime activities until further notice, the Ministry of Transport announced on Monday.

The ministry urged owners and operators of leisure boats, fishing vessels, jet skis and other small craft to halt operations to ensure public safety. Commercial vessels operating under international maritime conventions and existing regulations are exempt from the suspension.

The ministry said the decision was taken in coordination with the relevant security authorities.

Lebanon reaffirms control over southern border

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told Admiral Brad Cooper on Monday that the government remains committed to extending state authority through the Lebanese Armed Forces to the border with Israel.

The two also discussed implementing the framework agreement between Lebanon, Israel and the United States, according to the presidency.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun (X)

France, Oman to cooperate on Strait of Hormuz security

France and Oman will work with international partners to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz and help ensure freedom of navigation, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday after meeting Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

In a post on X, Macron said the two countries had agreed to cooperate on mine-clearing efforts to secure maritime routes and guarantee “free and unconditional” passage through the strategic waterway. He added that France and Oman are also working together to support efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

Macron meets Oman’s Sultan Haitham in Paris. Photo: Oman News Agency/X

Shipping traffic shows signs of recovery

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed sharply over the weekend after renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran raised concerns over maritime security. Bloomberg, citing maritime tracking data, reported a sharp decline in vessel movements as some shipowners delayed voyages or altered routes. CNN, citing maritime intelligence firm Kpler, later reported that traffic had begun recovering, with tankers and container ships resuming transit through the waterway. Al Jazeera also reported that many vessels continued using routes near the Omani coast despite heightened security concerns.

US-Iran talks to resume in Doha on June 30

US President Donald Trump said Iran had requested a meeting and confirmed that talks would take place in Doha on Tuesday, June 30.

Donald Trump announces planned Doha meeting with Iran in a Truth Social post.

The White House said senior advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would attend the high-level discussions, while technical teams would hold parallel talks aimed at preserving the memorandum of understanding. Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that differing interpretations of the agreement continue to fuel tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Lebanon developments

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed the latest developments in Lebanon with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, reaffirming Cairo’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and calling for continued efforts to reduce tensions, according to Al Jazeera.

Separately, the Lebanese army said commander General Rodolphe Haykal met Admiral Brad Cooper, the senior US military commander for the Middle East, to discuss implementation of the recently signed US-backed security framework between Lebanon and Israel, regional developments and future military cooperation.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, accused Israel of carrying out repeated ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon, including air strikes and drone attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

Iraq sets deadline for armed groups

Iraq’s government has given pro-Iran armed groups until September 30 to surrender their weapons, government spokesman Basim al-Awadi announced during a press conference. The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s planned visit to Washington.

Saudi foreign minister to visit China

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will begin a two-day official visit to China on Tuesday at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

UAE-Iran flights resume

Limited commercial flights between the United Arab Emirates and Iran resumed on Monday after weeks of suspension following the recent conflict. According to Dubai Airports, an Iranian carrier resumed services to Tehran, while Iranian state media also reported the gradual restoration of flights between the two countries.