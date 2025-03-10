Oman grants dual citizenship to Russian woman in historic first

The decree comes shortly after the enforcement of the updated Omani Nationality Law under Royal Decree

Published: 10th March 2025
Flag of Sultanate of Oman

Muscat: The Head of State of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, has issued Royal Decree No. 29/2025, granting Omani citizenship to Maria Victor Anatolyevich Armantova while allowing her to retain her Russian nationality.

This is the first case of granting Omani citizenship with the Russian nationality under the new law.

The decree comes shortly after the enforcement of the updated Omani Nationality Law under Royal Decree No. 17/2025, which took effect on  February 2, 2025.

It is not permissible to combine Omani nationality with any other nationality except by a Royal Decree, based on the recommendation of the Minister.

Previously, Oman maintained ĥĥa strict stance on dual citizenship, generally requiring citizens to renounce any foreign nationality. However, this exceptional case highlights the Sultanate’s willingness to adapt to modern international standards, particularly in recognising the benefits of dual citizenship.

Under the new law, clear pathways to citizenship have been established through birth, marriage, and naturalisation, with stringent conditions in place to safeguard national integrity. Provisions include automatic loss of citizenship for those who acquire another nationality unlawfully or who engage in activities against the Sultanate’s interests.

