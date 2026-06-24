Oman opens temporary shipping corridor in Strait of Hormuz

Muscat: Oman has opened a temporary maritime corridor for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and announced new traffic management measures to facilitate safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

In a navigation warning issued on Tuesday, June 23, the Oman National Hydrographic Office requested the promulgation of a navigation warning through the NAVAREA IX SafetyNET system. The notice said the measures were developed in coordination with the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

According to the warning, Oman reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law, while referencing recent efforts involving the United States and Iran.

The notice said vessels may use temporary maritime corridors established in coordination with the IMO. It added that maritime authorities were taking precautionary steps due to elevated navigational risks in the area.

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Oman said the safety of navigation remains the primary consideration and that a phased approach has been developed to regulate vessel traffic through the strait. It added that the existing Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) is currently not considered safe for use.

Based on information available to the IMO, vessels departing through the Strait of Hormuz may be directed to use temporary routes located north and south of the existing shipping lanes. Ships will be contacted individually and provided with instructions regarding departure schedules and transit dates.

The warning advised shipowners and vessel masters to conduct independent risk assessments before voyages and ensure their Automatic Identification System (AIS) remains active while transiting.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Arabian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and serves as one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes, carrying a significant share of global energy shipments.

Islamabad Understanding

Earlier on Tuesday, Oman and Iran announced the formation of a joint working group to discuss the future management of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, maritime services in the waterway and related operational arrangements. The discussions will be held in coordination with other Gulf littoral states and in accordance with international law.

The navigation warning requires vessels to keep their Automatic Identification System (AIS) activated while transiting and comply with instructions issued by coastal authorities.

The development comes days after Iran and the United States announced the Islamabad Understanding, a Pakistan-mediated agreement aimed at ending hostilities and resolving disputes through dialogue.

Under the agreement, which entered into force on Thursday, June 18, Iran committed to facilitating the safe and toll-free passage of commercial vessels between the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman for an initial 60-day period. The memorandum also called for the immediate resumption of commercial shipping.