Oman temporarily shuts all tourist spots due to bad weather

Oman has shut down all the tourist spots across the sultanate owing to bad weather and reports of several people missing and deaths.

The decision has come after all members of an expat family fell off a cliff at Al Mughsayl beach in Dhofar Governorate.

Apart from this, two Omani citizens were confirmed dead by the authorities. “All tourist sites will be closed until the weather becomes stable.” said the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority in a statement on Sunday.

A video shared on social media showed the stream in which the family fell.

The Sultanate’s Civil Aviation Authority has also released an advisory saying heavy rainfall is recorded across all regions. “The movement and activity of convective thunderstorms continue over Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates, with chances of rain of varying intensity. Clouds of different heights flow over South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, with chances of rain,” reported Gulf News.

It further said, “Thunderstorms continue over parts of Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah and South Al Batinah, with the continuation of rains of varying intensity.”