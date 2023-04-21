Oman to provide 35,000 job opportunities for citizens this year

Muscat: The Oman Ministry of Labour aims to provide minimum of 35,000 job opportunities for citizens this year, local media reported.

Out of the total number of job opportunities, 14,000 job will be created “through replacement” in the private sector and 10,000 jobs will be created through “replacement and employment” in the public sector.

In addition, 2,000 job opportunities created through initiatives by government authorities and units, Labour Minister Professor Mahad Bin Said Bin Ali Baawain said while speaking to the media on Tuesday, Oman Observer reported.

In 2022, 80,403 jobs were created including more than 45,000 employment opportunities for the first time in the private and public sectors.