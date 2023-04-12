Oman goes tough on expats who dress ‘indecently’

Muscat: Oman has warned expatriates to avoid dressing indecent ways, particularly during the month of Ramzan.

The authorities have advised both men and women should dress modestly as a sign of respect for the cultural norms of the local population.

Expatriates are encouraged to abide by the dress code, customs and traditions of Oman to avoid offending the local population as well as comply with the law.

The Times of Oman issued a report stating that Amer Salem Al-Hasani, representative of Bausher Wilayat and member of the Municipal Council of Muscat Governorate, urging stricter enforcement of the dress code reserved for expatriates.

This call to action comes after several instances of non-compliance were identified.

“Wearing an indecent dress in public places is not an expression of personal freedom because it offends others and does not reflect our culture and identity,” he said.

According to the Omani Penal Code, promulgated by Royal Decree 7/2018, whoever appears in public in a way that harms public morals or contradicts the traditions and customs of society can face a prison sentence of between one and three months and a fine of between 100 and 300 Omani riyals.