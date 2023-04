Eid holidays: Check out cheap flight deals from UAE to Hyderabad, other Indian cities

Abu Dhabi: Are you planning to travel to India for the Eid Al-Fitr holidays to celebrate with your family? Airfares from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Indian cities start from only 309 Dirhams (Rs 6,906), local media reported.

Popular ticket websites have reported huge discounts on airfare to India. Ticket prices for the April 17 flight month ago were 950 Dirhams (Rs 21,234).

Below are the prices for some of the destinations on airline ticket sites for direct flights from April 17 to April 20 as per a report by Khaleej Times,

Make my Trip website

Ras Al Khaimah to Mumbai starts at 309 Dirhams (Rs 6,906)

Dubai to Mangalore starts at 386 Dirhams (Rs 8,627)

Dubai to Mumbai starts at 319 Dirhams (Rs 7,130)

Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at 362 Dirhams (Rs 8,091)

Dubai to Hyderabad starts at 404 Dirhams (Rs 9,030)

Cleartrip website

Ras Al Khaimah to Mumbai starts at 325 Dirhams (Rs 7,264)

Sharjah to Mumbai starts at 330 Dirhams (Rs 7,376)

Dubai to Kochi starts at 440 Dirhams (Rs 9,835)

Dubai to Calicut starts at 621 Dirhams (Rs 13,880)

Sharjah to Delhi starts at 425 Dirhams (Rs 9,499)

Abu Dhabi to Delhi starts at 449 Dirhams (Rs 10,036)

Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at 378 Dirhams (Rs 8,449)

Sharjah to Chennai starts at 377 Dirhams (Rs 8,426)

Dubai to Hyderabad starts at 480 Dirhams (Rs 10,729)

Sharjah to Hyderabad starts at 449 Dirhams (Rs 10,035)

The prices may vary and may shoot up from April 17 to April 20 in the coming days.