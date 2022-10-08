Oman’s Sultan pardons 325 prisoners on occasion of Prophet’s birthday

This includes 114 foreigners jailed in Sultanate for various offences

Updated: 8th October 2022 7:21 pm IST
Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said of Oman

Muscat: The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, on Saturday pardoned 325 prisoners, including foreigners on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The Sultan issued a special pardon for 325 prisoners, including 141 foreigners convicted in various cases, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The pardon decision comes on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday, which falls on Saturday, October 8 of this year.

The pardon also takes into account the plight of the families of these inmates.

Sultan of Oman, who assumed the reins of power on January 11, 2020, succeeding his late predecessor, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, has been issuing amnesty decrees for prisoners on religious and national holidays and occasions.

