Omar Al Olama appointed as Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince’s Office

Omar Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, on Saturday, December 9, was appointed as Director-General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai.

The appointment was approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Also Read Saudi Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud dies in plane crash

. @HHShkMohd has appointed Omar Sultan Al Olama as the Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office. pic.twitter.com/4K3UPcpWbL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 9, 2023

In September this year, he was named in Time magazine’s inaugural list of the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence in the ‘shaper’ category.

In October, Al Olama was selected by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to serve on the High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence.

Who is Omar Sultan Al Olama?

Omar Sultan Al Olama, born in 1989 in Dubai, holds a Business Administration degree from the American University of Dubai and completed an Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School.

Al Olama, as the UAE’s minister of state for AI, is tasked with implementing AI strategies, promoting research and development, and positioning the UAE as a global leader.

He played a pivotal role in the 2017 launch of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and has been actively involved in various AI initiatives and projects in the country.

Al Olama, a prominent international AI advocate, is promoting its integration into sectors like healthcare, education, and transportation to boost economic growth and innovation.