Omicron or Delta? Cough type can be good indicator

Hyderabad: Doctors from AIG Hospitals have found that COVID patients may suffer from cough, however, its type depends on the variant of the virus.

New Indian Express quoted Dr. Ketan Mashrani, Consultant Internal Medicine saying that Omicron usually occurs in the upper respiratory tract and wet cough can be an indicator for the variant.

On the other hand, persons infected with delta variants suffer from dry cough.

As Omicron is less severe, patients infected with the variant may suffer from fever not beyond 101 degrees and that too for less than five days. The patients may also suffer from headaches and scratchy throats.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Friday, Telangana reported 2,398 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7, 05,199 while the death toll rose to 4,052 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,233 followed by Rangareddy (192) and Medchal Malkajgiri (191) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 pm yesterday.

A total of 1,181 people recovered from the infection on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,79,471.

The number of active cases stood at 21,676, the bulletin said.

It said over 68,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.05 crore.