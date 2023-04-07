On Al-Aqsa Violence, India urges Israel, Palestine to maintain calm

Israeli police stormed the mosque on Wednesday and clashed with dozens of Palestinians inside its compound triggering widespread condemnation.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th April 2023 2:40 pm IST
On Al-Aqsa Violence, India urges Israel, Palestine to maintain calm
Photo: Wafaa News Agency

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of violent scenes at Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem, India on Thursday urged all sides to maintain calm.

According to reports, Israeli police stormed the mosque on Wednesday and clashed with dozens of Palestinians inside its compound triggering widespread condemnation.

Also Read
Tensions mount in Gaza after Israel intensifies airstrikes

“Our position on the Palestine question has been clear and consistent. We are committed to supporting all efforts to resume direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians to achieve a two-state solution,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

MS Education Academy

He was replying to a question on the violent scenes at the mosque.

“At this sensitive time, we would urge all sides to maintain calm,” he said.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th April 2023 2:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button