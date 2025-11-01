One held for sexually assaulting GHMC sanitation worker near ESI Hospital

The accused is presently in the custody of Borabanda police and is being interrogated.

1st November 2025
GHMC worker gets sexually assulted on foot-ober-bridge near ESI Hospital in Erragadda on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation worker was sexually assaulted in Jubilee Hills constituency in broad daylight on Saturday, November 1.

The ghastly act took place on the foot-over-bridge located near the ESI Hospital at Erragadda, when a person named Raju sexually assaulted a female GHMC worker aged around 50.

The victim went to the Borabanda police station crying and reported the crime.

More details are awaited.

