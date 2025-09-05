Onam 2025: The grand Sadhya feast that tells Kerala’s story

If there is one festival that celebrates food as much as tradition, it is Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala. Marked by floral carpets, boat races, and cultural performances, the heart of Onam lies in the Onam Sadhya, a grand vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. For Hyderabadis who love flavour-packed meals, this spread is nothing short of a culinary adventure.

A traditional Sadhya can have anywhere between 20 to 26 dishes, each with its own taste, texture, and cultural significance. Served in a specific order, the banana leaf itself becomes a canvas of Kerala’s history, hospitality, and harmony.

Here’s what makes the Sadhya so special:

Parippu (Dal with ghee) – the first humble dish, symbolising simplicity.

Sambar : lentils with vegetables in tamarind gravy, representing balance in life.

Avial : a mix of vegetables cooked in coconut and curd, believed to be invented by Bhima from the Mahabharata.

Kootu curry : a hearty dish of yam, plantain, and chickpeas that adds depth to the feast.

Olan : white pumpkin and cowpeas in coconut milk, delicate and cooling.

Kalan : yam and raw banana in yogurt, a dish of resilience that lasts days without spoiling.

Thoran : stir-fried vegetables with coconut, celebrating the essence of Kerala’s farmlands.

Pickles & Pachadi : from fiery ginger to tangy cucumber in curd, these bring bursts of surprise.

Pappadam : crisp wafers that add crunch between bites.

Banana chips & Sharkara upperi, sweet-salty nibbles to start and end on a happy note.

Payasam – the grand finale, with options like Ada Pradhaman or Palada, sweet memories in a bowl.

The order in which food is placed on the banana leaf isn’t random either. Each item is served from top to bottom, left to right, blending flavours to create a rhythm sour balancing sweet, spicy meeting mild, crunchy meeting soft. It’s a lesson in harmony, the very spirit of Onam.

For Hyderabadis eager to taste this festive spread, several Kerala restaurants and community associations in the city host Onam Sadhya feasts during the festival week. It’s not just a meal, it’s an invitation to sit cross-legged, eat with your hands, and savour culture in every bite.

Onam reminds us that food isn’t only about filling the stomach, but also about gratitude, togetherness, and joy. As the people of Kerala say during the season: “Onashamsakal” – Happy Onam.