Hyderabad’s royal kitchens have long been known for their culinary opulence. The Nizams, renowned for their love of food, left behind a legacy of dishes that continue to define the city’s culinary culture to this day. But among the biryanis, haleems, and kebabs lies a lesser-known gem called Anokhi Kheer or Onion Kheer, a dessert made from onions.

Yes, onions! Made with onions, milk, sugar, and dry fruits, this delicate pudding defied expectations and delighted royal palates. A true reflection of culinary innovation, it was once a prized dish in the Nizami Sultanate’s royal banquets. It was truly unusual, elegant, and entirely unforgettable.

Onion Kheer, a dessert born out of experimentation

Anokhi Kheer is believed to have originated during the reign of the Nizams, an era that truly celebrated culinary experimentation and luxury. The Nizami kitchens were known for pushing the boundaries of conventional cooking, often turning everyday ingredients into refined, unforgettable dishes. In this spirit of innovation, onions were transformed into a dessert fit for royalty.

This dessert had surprisingly humble beginnings. Unlike many other Nizami dishes, Anokhi Kheer was popular among the common people. Onions, which were cheap and easy to find, were used instead of rice by middle-class and poorer families to incorporate in kheer.

This unique kheer was especially enjoyed in the summer months, as onions usually help cool down the body.

How Anokhi Kheer is made?

Making Anokhi Kheer is similar to how rice kheer is made. It begins with slicing white onions and blanching them several times in hot water to remove their sharpness. Once softened, the onions are slow-cooked in full-fat milk until it thickens. Sugar, khoya (or condensed milk), cardamom, and saffron are added for richness, while chopped almonds and pistachios are used as toppings. The kheer is then chilled before serving, making it especially refreshing in the summer.

Despite its surprising ingredients, the dessert has a delicate, mildly sweet taste, with no trace of the typical onion flavour. In fact, many who try it for the first time are amazed at how well the flavours come together.

Where to try it in Hyderabad?

Today, Anokhi Kheer is a rarity in Hyderabad. One of the few places that still serves it is The Jewel of Nizam– The Minar at The Golkonda Hotel. Known for reviving forgotten royal recipes, the restaurant continues to offer this unique dessert to diners looking for a taste of history.

A few old-generation bawarchis also continue to make it on special request, keeping the legacy of this unique dish alive in quiet corners of the city.