One Aadhaar, two salaries: Telangana govt flags 80 employees

Hyderabad: A high-ranking employee in the state’s revenue department has been drawing a salary of over Rs 2 lakh a month, while another employee in the police department has been drawing over Rs 1 lakh a month. The two have different names and work in different departments, but they are registered against the same Aadhaar number.

According to an ABN report, this is not an isolated case. The Telangana Finance Department has identified 80 such employees linked to just 40 Aadhaar numbers, two employees to a number, all of them regular staff drawing salaries ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh a month. Following the discovery, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju issued a circular to various government departments on Friday, August 7, directing them to conduct an internal inquiry into the matter.

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The discrepancy surfaced when the state government examined employee records on the Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS). While cross-checking Aadhaar details of regular, grant-in-aid and temporary staff, officials found employees with different names, working in different departments, registered under identical Aadhaar numbers. Finance department officials said most such cases, involving employees drawing two salaries under two separate identities linked to a common Aadhaar number, were concentrated in the police, revenue, education, panchayat raj and public health departments.