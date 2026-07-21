One arrested with 400 gram of ganja in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing and selling ganja in Dharur mandal of Vikarabad district. Police seized 400 grams of ganja from his possession during a raid conducted at the double-bedroom housing colony in the mandal headquarters.

Acting on credible information that ganja was being sold in the area, a police team led by Sub Inspector Gopal conducted the raid and apprehended the suspect, identified as Dattatreya from Dharur.

Dattatreya confessed that he had been procuring ganja at low prices from Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka and transporting it to Dharur, Vikarabad and nearby areas for sale at higher prices to make quick profits.

Police registered a case under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act. The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.