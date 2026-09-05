One contestant quits Bigg Boss 20, new celeb enters list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is all set to begin tomorrow, September 6, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The shooting for the grand premiere took place yesterday in Mumbai, with Salman Khan returning as the host.

All the confirmed contestants have entered the Bigg Boss house, and the game is now officially underway.

However, amid the buzz around the much-awaited premiere, a last-minute change in the contestant line-up has reportedly taken place.

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Khushi Dubey no longer part of Bigg Boss 20?

According to insiders present on the Bigg Boss 20 sets, television actress Khushi Dubey has backed out of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show at the last minute.

Reports suggest that she has been replaced by Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP.

Tanmay Singh is one of India’s well-known esports personalities and content creators. Popularly known as ScoutOP, he is regarded as one of the pioneers who helped popularise mobile gaming and esports in India.

His reported entry could bring a completely different dynamic to the Bigg Boss house, especially with his strong connection to the gaming and digital audience.

Click here to check out the full list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 20.

With the premiere just hours away, fans are now eager to see the final line-up and find out how the new contestants perform inside the house.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 20 to begin? Let us know in the comments below!