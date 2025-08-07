One gate of Himayat Sagar to be opened amid heavy rainfall alert

Hyderabad: Considering the persistent rain in the catchment areas and a prediction of additional downpour, the authorities have made a decision to open one gate of Himayat Sagar Reservoir at 10:00 pm on Thursday, August 7.

The Hyderabad district administration and irrigation authorities took the precautionary measure after water levels in the reservoir increased heavily following cloudburst-like rain that pounded different parts of the city in the early evening.

An orange alert is still active throughout Hyderabad, with the GHMC issuing alerts for potential flash floods in low-lying areas.

A day earlier, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) issued a warning over the same.

The flood alert in Hyderabad prompted the administration to warn the people staying close to the River Musi against the possibility of flooding in the human habitats. People staying in low-lying areas were asked to move away from their houses and stay at temporary shelters arranged for them.

When the water is released from Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, residential colonies near the Musi River at Chaderghat, Jiyaguda 100 feet road, Attapur, Nagole, and Moosarambagh in Hyderabad are heavily flooded.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has requested people residing downstream to be cautious and not venture near the Musi River or the downstream nalas. Disaster response teams have also been put on alert.

An official of the Revenue Department said that people have been alerted to move out of their houses to safer places and not to return unless told by the administration.

“Temporary shelter has been arranged for the families at nearby function halls and community halls. After the water is released, the situation will be monitored round the clock, with the help of police, GHMC and DRF,” said the official.

Flashfloods 2023: Himayat, Osman Sagar gates opened

This action follows nearly two years since both Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reached full tank levels during the 2023 monsoon season.

At the time, the authorities had to open several gates of both reservoirs, which resulted in moderate inundation in downstream pockets, including sections of Bahadurpura, Attapur, and Kishan Bagh. Local traffic had been affected, and GHMC teams were at the spots to drain water and help residents.

Precautionary measures in progress

Inflows into the Himayat Sagar have been watched over closely by officials since late afternoon. Given moderate to heavy rain to last throughout the night in Hyderabad, the reservoir administration has decided on a regulated release to maintain dam safety and prevent sudden overflows.

People in vulnerable areas are asked to adhere to notices issued by GHMC, IMD, and city authorities. In the event of an emergency, helplines 040-21111111 and Dial 100 are functional.

Musi River Development plan

When the water is released from the two reservoirs, the full width of the Musi River is under the water, and houses and other establishments constructed in the Musi River course are inundated. The state government launched the Musi River Development plan, but it is still at an initial stage.

Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar were both built by the last Nizam of Hyderabad in the aftermath of the 1908 Musi River floods, which destroyed the city. The two dams were constructed to block Musi’s water coming into the city for flood proofing.

However, thousands of people in return built homes after squatting on the riverbed, and during heavy rains, those areas flood as water is released from both the water bodies.