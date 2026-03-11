One held for stealing at function halls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police, on Wednesday, March 11, arrested a woman for allegedly stealing 50 gram of gold ornaments at City Palace Function Hall located in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area earlier in the month.

Shaik Shaheen Begum, a resident of Bandlaguda, attended function halls posing as an invitee and took away handbags containing valuables left on the chairs.

Police said that the accused is also involved in a property offence, her husband’s murder case in which she was convicted for life.

Police issues advisory for function hall owners

• All Function Hall Managers shall ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all important locations within the premises, including the main entrance, exit points, parking areas, reception, corridors, dining areas, and seating areas.

• Special attention should be given to install CCTV cameras in dining halls and seating areas so that activities of guests and visitors can be monitored properly.

• The CCTV cameras should be of good quality with clear resolution and positioned in such a way that faces and activities are clearly visible without any obstruction.

• Managers must ensure that all CCTV cameras are functioning properly at all times, especially during events, functions, and gatherings.

• CCTV footage should be recorded and stored for at least 15–30 days so that it can be provided to police authorities if required for investigation.

• In case any camera or recording system is found not working, it should be repaired or replaced immediately without delay.

• Whenever required, CCTV footage must be provided to the police authorities for verification or investigation purposes.

• A notice board stating “CCTV Surveillance in Operation” should be displayed prominently in the function hall premises.

• The Function Hall Management will be responsible for ensuring proper installation, maintenance, and functioning of CCTV cameras in their premises.

