Video of burqa-clad women stealing at function hall in Hyderabad goes viral

The incident occurred at the Mannat Function Hall on Chandrayangutta X Road.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th December 2025 12:46 pm IST|   Updated: 28th December 2025 12:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: A video from a function hall in Hyderabad has gone viral online that shows the alleged theft by burqa-clad women at a wedding ceremony.

Reports state that the women discreetly stole a purse before leaving the venue unnoticed.

The theft was only discovered later when the guest at the function hall in Hyderabad searched for the belongings, which included a cellphone, and found them missing after the women left.

A complaint was made to the management of the function hall. Upon investigation of the CCTV footage, the management confirmed that two individuals were involved in stealing the bags and purses.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, the Bandlaguda Police have put the stolen cellphone on tracking.

