Hyderabad schools may get extended Sankranti vacation holidays

Five holidays were declared for all schools other than missionary ones from January 11 to 15.

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are likely to get extended Sankranti vacation holidays in 2026.

As per the academic calendar issued by the state government, five holidays were declared for all schools other than missionary ones from January 11 to 15, but the vacation is likely to be extended.

Sankranti vacation holidays for schools in Hyderabad

According to the academic calendar, the vacation is from January 11 to 15, 2026. However, due to Shab-e-Meraj and Kanumu, it is likely to be extended.

As Kanumu and Shab-e-Meraj are falling on January 16 and 17 respectively, teacher unions are urging the government to extend Sankranti vacation holidays until January 18.

Although both Kanumu and Shab-e-Meraj holidays are optional, the unions are of the opinion that parents will not send students due to the festivals and will prefer to send them from Monday, January 19.

FA-4 examinations

After the Sankranti vacation holidays, the schools in Hyderabad and other districts will also be gearing up for the Formative Assessment (FA)-4.

As per the academic calendar, the FA-4 examination should be completed by February 7 for class X and by February 28 for classes I to IX.

It remains to be seen whether the government will extend the holidays or not.

