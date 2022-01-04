One killed, 20 injured in road accident on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Jammu: One person was killed and 20 others were injured in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday.

Police sources said a bus, carrying tourists from Uttar Pradesh, turned turtle inside the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel today afternoon.

The accident occurred as the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle, police sources said.

“Driver of the bus died on the spot while 20 passengers inside the bus were injured. The injured were shifted to hospital in Qazigund town”, the police sources said.

Reports said the bus was proceeding to Kashmir Valley from Katra after the passengers paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.