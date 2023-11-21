One killed in clash between two groups over alcohol consumption in UP

Two people were also injured in the incident that took place in Kethoda village under the Miranpur police station area on Monday night, they said.

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: One person was killed in a clash between two groups over consumption of alcohol in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Some people were consuming alcohol in the village when Kasim Pehelvan (55) and a few others objected, leading to a violent clash between the two sides. They attacked each other with lathis and stones, Circle Officer (CO) Shakil Ahmad said.

Pehelvan and two others were injured and shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered against five people, who are on the run, Ahmad said.

