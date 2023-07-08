One killed in shooting at Lebanon mosque

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 8th July 2023 12:46 pm IST
Representative Image

Beirut: A Lebanese citizen on Friday opened fire at worshipers as they were leaving a mosque in the town of Bar Elias in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, killing one and injuring several others, local media reported.

The Lebanese army rushed to the area and exchanged fire with the gunman, which led to his injury, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state-run National News Agency.

The shooter, reportedly in critical condition, was transported to hospital.

The cause of the incident was still unknown, the report added. 

Tags
