One killed, three injured in car accident in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: One person was killed, and three others were injured when a car crashed into a bus stand in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Thursday, October 15.

The accident occurred at Shalpally bus stand in Huzurabad mandal when a speeding car lost control and crashed into the structure before overturning. CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the car taking a sharp turn moments before the crash.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sai Kiran, who was driving the car. The injured were identified as Ravi Teja and Deepak, while Santosh, who was also in the car, sustained minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to Jammikunta Government Hospital for treatment. The victims are reportedly from Jammikunta town and Reddipalli village in Veenavanka mandal.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Huzurabad Town Police Circle Inspector T Karunakar said the accident occurred at 5:40 pm. A case was registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the death due to rash and negligent driving.

The police said Sai Kiran was driving under the influence of alcohol. However, the identities of the victims and the exact cause of the accident are yet to be confirmed.