With summer vacations coming to an end and schools set to reopen soon, families in Hyderabad looking for one last memorable outing with their children can head to the LEGO Playground at Inorbit Mall. The travelling interactive experience has arrived in Hitech City, bringing a mix of creativity, teamwork and problem-solving activities designed especially for children aged five and above.

Now in its fifth edition, the LEGO Playground is built around the idea that play can help children learn important life skills. Instead of simply building models, participants take part in hands-on challenges that encourage communication, critical thinking, resilience and imagination.

A Playground That Builds Skills

The experience is divided into three themed Play Champion zones, each focusing on a different skill. In the Speed Build zone, children work together, take turns and race against the clock to complete building challenges. The activity promotes teamwork and social skills while keeping the excitement levels high.

The Brick Mix zone turns children into problem-solvers. Participants spin challenge cubes and use a limited number of LEGO bricks to come up with creative solutions. The challenge pushes young minds to think differently and find innovative ways to complete tasks.

Meanwhile, the Brick Balance zone tests patience and precision. Children build custom creations and attempt to balance them on a see-saw-style structure. The activity encourages concentration, perseverance and resilience, all while making learning feel like fun.

More Than Just Building Blocks

Beyond the challenge zones, visitors can look forward to special surprises and interactive experiences at the venue. Children who complete all the challenges can also receive LEGO merchandise, adding an extra layer of excitement to the visit. Families can also explore and shop LEGO sets available at the venue.

The colourful setup, hands-on activities and playful atmosphere make the event suitable for both LEGO enthusiasts and first-time builders. It offers a refreshing alternative to screen time while giving children an opportunity to learn through play.

Plan Your Visit

The LEGO Playground is being held at Inorbit Mall, Hitech City, Hyderabad upto June 7. The venue is open daily from 1 pm to 9 pm.

Tickets are priced at Rs.149 per child (5 years and above) and can be booked online through BookMyShow.

As Hyderabad’s children prepare to return to classrooms, the LEGO Playground offers one final chance to build, explore, discover and create lasting holiday memories one brick at a time.