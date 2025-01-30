One month to Ramzan in Hyderabad: Shabaan crescent moon sighted

Hyderabad: The Shabaan crescent moon was sighted in the city by the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday, January 30, marking Friday, January 31, as Shabaan 1, 1446 AH, with only a month remaining until Ramzan begins.

The date for the beginning of Ramzan in Hyderabad will be decided based on the sighting of the crescent moon. The month is likely to begin on Sunday, March 2 or Monday, March 3.

Ramzan in UAE

The first day of Shaaban 1446 AH, 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, will begin on Friday, January 31, marking the countdown to the holy month of Ramzan, now just one month away.

On Thursday, January 30, the UAE’s International Astronomy Centre (IAC) confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon of Shaaban on X.

The crescent was photographed at 9:30 am UAE time by the Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi, using automated internet-linked telescopic technology.

The IAC noted that the moon’s distance from the sun was 10.5 degrees.

Shaaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, is a period of spiritual preparation for Muslims as they get ready for Ramzan, a time of fasting from dawn to dusk.

This year, Ramzan is expected to begin on March 1. However, the exact date will be officially confirmed closer to the time, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

What is Ramzan?

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, holds special significance in Islam as the holiest month. It commemorates the period during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims observe fasting during daylight hours, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs, while focusing on prayer, reflection, and community.

Ramzan in Hyderabad

Many business establishments and restaurants in Hyderabad and other cities in India have begun their preparations for Ramzan.

During the month, most of the business establishments remain open beyond their normal hours. Almost all restaurants in Hyderabad are gearing up with special menus for ‘Sehri’ and Haleem.