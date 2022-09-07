One more arrested in Uttarakhand paper leak case

Dehradun: The Special Task Force in Uttarakhand on Wednesday made its 35th arrest in connection with the UKSSSC paper leak case, while the state police announced a cash reward against two main accused who are on the run.

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar declared cash rewards of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively for the arrest of Sadik Moosa and Yogeshwar Rao.

Moosa and Rao are residents of Ambedkar Nagar and Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

Sandip Sharma who was arrested by the STF on Wednesday is from Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district.

He is accused of taking many candidates from Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts to a flat in Ghaziabad and helping them solve the exam papers in connivance with the other accused, a release from the CM office said.

The accused has three ayurvedic and para-medical colleges in Jaspur and Thakurdwara.

On the basis of facts that emerged during the interrogation of Sharma, around two dozen beneficiary candidates have also been identified.

The STF has arrested a total of 38 persons in connection with the three paper leak cases it is investigating simultaneously in Uttarakhand.

The paper leak cases being probed by the STF are related to graduate level recruitment examination, secretariat security guards examination and forest guards examination, the release said.

Also Read BJP leader Shadab Shams elected unopposed as president of Uttarakhand Waqf Board

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said none of the guilty in the paper leak cases will be spared.

“I just want to assure that whoever has played a role in the paper leak cases will not go unpunished,” Dhami told reporters.

He also said that the state government will now urge the civil services commission to make recruitments to nearly 7000 vacancies that were to be made by the UKSSSC.

“The decision has been taken in the interest of candidates as recruitments to the posts could be delayed because of the ongoing probe into the paper leak cases.

On the opposition Congress’ demand for a CBI probe into the paper leak cases, Dhami said it has once again shown the party’s “dual character”.

“The Congress which was until recently staging countrywide dharnas and demonstrations outside CBI offices is now demanding a probe by the same agency,” the chief minister said.

“The ongoing investigations are being done with total honesty and transparency and no one involved in the irregularities will be spared,” he asserted.