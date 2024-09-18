‘One Nation, One Election’ is practically impossible to implement: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal approved by the Union Cabinet is not only against the federal structure but also practically impossible to implement.

“The fact that such an important proposal is being rushed through without any consultation with opposition parties reveals the malicious intent of the Narendra Modi government,” the Chief Minister said.

He added it seems the Union government and the Prime Minister lack even basic knowledge of what should be the priorities of a government.

“Unemployment is rampant across the country, inflation is destabilising the economy, and people are suffering due to rising prices of essential commodities,” he said.

He said that law and order has broken down nationwide, with atrocities against Dalits and women reaching alarming levels.

“Instead of addressing these pressing issues, the Prime Minister is trying to divert public attention with the gimmick of ‘One Nation, One Election’ to cover up his failures,” the Chief Minister said.

“Our party will oppose this proposal, which carries the hidden agenda of the ruling BJP, both inside and outside the Parliament. Public opinion across the country is also against the ‘One Nation, One Election’ system,” Siddaramaiah maintained.

He added that ‘One Nation, One Election’ system is entirely anti-democratic, adding that the proposal offers no solution to the crisis that would arise if the ruling party in either the Lok Sabha or a state Assembly loses a vote of confidence.

“In such cases, a midterm election is the only proper solution. Allowing a minority party that has failed to win a vote of confidence to remain in power would be a betrayal of the democratic system,” he stated.

“Our current Election Commission does not have the capacity or resources to conduct simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across the entire country. The electoral system would need to be expanded to double its current capacity, which cannot be done in haste,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that for a new electoral system to be implemented, amendments must first be made to the Representation of the People Act.

“In addition, at least five chapters of the Constitution would need to be amended. Even for the NDA, it would be difficult to get the necessary support to pass constitutional amendments under the current system. Despite knowing all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has approved this proposal just to create confusion among the people and cover up its failures,” the Chief Minister said.