‘One Nation, One Election’: Kovind panel to meet on Monday

New Delhi: The high-level committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’ under former president Ram Nath Kovind is learnt to be meeting on Monday to review the progress made so far, including on the responses by political parties to the idea of holding simultaneous polls.

Sources said while no written agenda has been circulated for the “informal” meeting, it could discuss the responses received from political parties.

The committee had in its first meeting decided to seek views of political parties.

The panel had also recently written to the parties seeking their views and an interaction on a “mutually agreed date”. It had later sent a reminder to the parties eliciting their response.

Letters were sent to six national parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognised parties inviting their suggestions on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

The committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission on simultaneous polls. The law panel could be called again on the issue.