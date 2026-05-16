One Nation One Election proposal threatens federal structure: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar has strongly opposed the Centre’s proposed One Nation One Election initiative, calling it a politically motivated move that could weaken India’s federal structure and democratic system.

Speaking at a discussion organised by the Joint Parliamentary Study Committee at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 16, Shivakumar said the proposal was designed primarily for the political convenience of those in power at the Centre and could undermine the rights and autonomy of states.

“As KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, I categorically reject this proposal. It poses a serious threat to the federal framework and democratic values of the country,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had already passed a resolution opposing the One Nation One Election proposal. He also read out portions of the resolution during the interaction.

Questioning the practicality of conducting simultaneous elections across the country, Shivakumar asked how the system would function if governments collapsed midway due to political instability, no-confidence motions or loss of majority.

He noted that elections in different states are held at varying intervals based on their respective legislative terms. Karnataka went to polls three years ago, while states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala held elections more recently, and Punjab and Telangana followed different schedules.

“How can all these electoral cycles be synchronised? This is not a practical proposal. It is practically impossible,” he remarked.

Shivakumar further alleged that the proposal was an attempt to suppress regional parties and opposition voices. He reiterated that the Karnataka government does not support the initiative and said the state Congress unit stands firmly by the national leadership’s position on the issue.