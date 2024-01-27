One village volunteer killed, 4 injured in Manipur gunfight

Police said the gun battle broke out between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts after armed cadres of rival groups engaged in a fierce clash in Satang village.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th January 2024 9:00 pm IST
Screen grab

Imphal: One village volunteer was killed while four others were injured during a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur on Saturday, the police said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Police said the gun battle broke out between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts after armed cadres of rival groups engaged in a fierce clash in Satang village.

Also Read
Amidst boycott calls, Manipur celebrate R-Day in subdued manner

The warring groups retreated after security forces rushed to the hilly area. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Imphal.

MS Education Academy

One of the injured suffered a splinter injury on his face, while another was hit on the thigh, a police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th January 2024 9:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button