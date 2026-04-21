One year after Pahalgam attack, victims still coming to grips with the loss

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday, April 21, issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of terrorism on the eve of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, asserting the response is decisive when “boundaries of humanity are crossed” as families of the victims said they are still coming to grips with the loss.

As a tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack that took place in the meadows of Baisaran valley, a memorial has been erected in the hill resort of Pahalgam.

Built of black marble, it bears the names of the 26 victims – 25 tourists and local ponywallah Adil Shah – and has been constructed along the banks of the Lidder river.

Image: Abid Bhat for Kashmir Observer

VIDEO | Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Memorial honours victims of the Pahalgam attack as tourists urge others to visit Kashmir. Set against the scenic Pir Panjal ranges in Pahalgam, the memorial stands as a solemn reminder of the terror attack that took place in the meadows of… pic.twitter.com/Z3PIqDlXak — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2026

For the family of N Ramachandran, one of the tourists killed, nothing has changed and the family is yet to recover from his untimely death.

Ramachandran, 65, on holiday in Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, was gunned down by terrorists in the attack on April 22 that sent shockwaves across the country, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor, a military response targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan.

Arathi R Menon, before whose eyes her father was killed, said there was nothing more for her to say about the tragedy.

“What more to say. I don’t want to say anything more. A year has gone by, everything is the same. So, I don’t want to comment anything about it. Right now I am not in a state to comment anything. I am so sorry,” she told PTI in Kochi.

She also said she was in Kochi on-and-off for the past one year and will now return to Dubai permanently.

Ahead of the anniversary of the dastardly act, the Army in a post on X, said, “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is Served. India Stands United. #SindoorAnniversary #JusticeEndures #NationFirst.”

When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive.



Justice is Served.



India Stands United.#SindoorAnniversary #JusticeEndures #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/rtgYu9Hg11 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 21, 2026

For the family of Lt Vinay Narwal, the Indian Navy officer who was among those killed, too, life hasn’t been the same.

Lt Vinay, 26, and his wife Himanshi were on a honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot him at point-blank range.

Speaking to reporters at his Karnal residence, Rajesh Narwal, a government employee, said for the past one year, the family has been grappling with the loss.

VIDEO | Karnal, Haryana: Remembering his son, father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, says, "… My life virtually ended on hearing the news, now I am just breathing to survive…"



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KnPC7KP1if — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2026

He said that his son’s death was not only painful for the family, but also a major loss for the nation.

The family of Manjunath Rao, a realtor from Shivamogga in Karnataka, says the trauma remains etched in their minds even as they try to move on with life.

“They cannot forget anything. It remains in their minds. But life has to go on… They have no choice but to cope. His wife is not willing to speak about it… What is there to say? Life has to go on,” his cousin Ravi Kiran told PTI.

Rao (47) was shot dead in front of his wife Pallavi and their son.

Forty-one-year-old IT professional Bharath Bushan from Bengaluru also fell victim to bullets while his wife and their then three-year-old son survived the attack.

Bushan’s father V Chennaveerappa was unwilling to speak about the incident, only saying, “We are in a lot of pain. I don’t wish to speak about it. My wife is also unwell. We are in deep distress.”

Pragati Jagdale, who lost her husband Santosh Jagdale and his best friend Kaustubh Ganbote, said, “We were all happy, taking pictures at Baisaran Valley when suddenly gunshots were heard. Within moments, terrorists targeted my husband, his friend Kaustubh Ganbote, and other unarmed Hindu tourists on the basis of religion and killed them.”

She said she saw her husband and his friend being killed in front of her eyes.

“The incident has deeply scarred my psyche and it is not possible to forget that trauma,” she said.

Daughter Asavari said she and her mother continue to suffer from anxiety, disturbed sleep and heightened fear, especially at sudden loud sounds.

“If there is a loud noise, even something like firecrackers, we panic – wondering whether it is another attack. There is always a sense of fear, even around strangers. It has changed the way we live,” she said.

Despite counselling and medical support over the past year, the psychological scars remain deep.

“I don’t think any treatment can erase this memory or reduce its intensity. It will stay with us for life,” she added.

VIDEO | Pune, Maharashtra: Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Pahalgam terror attack victim Santosh Jagdale, says, "This one year was very difficult for me and my family. It would have been equally tough for the 25 other families who lost their loved ones in front of their eyes… We… pic.twitter.com/4JEb7aO44a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2026

During the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde handed over a newly-constructed house to the family of Adil Shah, fulfilling a promise he made last year.

The Shiv Sena organised a function in ponywallah Adil’s native Hapatnar village in which Shinde participated virtually.

VIDEO | Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir: One year after the deadly attack that killed 26 people, including local pony operator Adil Hussain Shah, his family says they continue to feel his absence every moment, even as they hold on to a sense of pride amid the unbearable loss. pic.twitter.com/CRYjcyuGx0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has deployed additional police and paramilitary personnel in and around Pahalgam, with intensified checking at multiple points and heightened surveillance to ensure a peaceful commemoration on Wednesday.

Senior officials said all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the event, which is expected to be attended by several politicians, civil society members, families of the victims, and local representatives.