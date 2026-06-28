One8 shoes craze, Did Virat Kohli just beat Bollywood?

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli’s new One8 shoes have become one of the most talked-about launches on social media. The footwear collection, inspired by Kohli’s cricket journey and personal style, has received a massive response from fans across India.

According to viral social media posts, more than 1.5 lakh pairs of One8 shoes were sold within 24 hours of launch. Some reports also claimed that the brand generated nearly Rs 135 crore to Rs 150 crore in revenue on the first day itself.

One8 Shoe Price Becomes A Big Talking Point

One of the biggest reasons behind the online discussion is the pricing of the shoes. The average price being discussed is around Rs 9,230. This number is special because it matches Virat Kohli’s total Test runs before he retired from the format.

Fans believe this emotional connection made the product even more attractive. For many cricket lovers, the shoe is not just footwear, but a tribute to Kohli’s Test cricket legacy.

Why Virat Kohli Fans Are Excited

The One8 shoes have been designed with a strong cricket theme. The red version, which is inspired by the traditional red cricket ball, has caught everyone’s attention. The stylish look, premium packaging and Kohli’s personal connection with the brand have added more value to the launch.

On social media, many fans compared the first-day sales of One8 shoes with the opening day collections of big Bollywood films. This shows the kind of craze Virat Kohli still enjoys, even beyond the cricket field.

One8 Becomes More Than A Sports Brand

One8 has slowly grown into a lifestyle brand connected with fitness, fashion, footwear, perfumes and restaurants. With Virat Kohli’s strong image, the brand is now reaching young audiences who follow both sports and style.

The latest shoe launch proves that Kohli’s influence is not limited to cricket. His name continues to create strong excitement in the market.

Virat Kohli’s Brand Power Shines Again

While official numbers are yet to be confirmed, the buzz around One8 shoes shows the power of Virat Kohli’s brand value. The launch has created a strong online conversation and has placed One8 among the most discussed Indian celebrity-led brands right now.