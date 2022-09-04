OnePlus 50-inch Y1S Pro TV is affordable, impressive

New Delhi: In an effort to bring some competition to the existing TV lineups in the country, global technology brand OnePlus has unveiled the latest smart TV — Y1S Pro — as an extension to its Y Series.

Priced at Rs 32,999, the 50-inch smart TV offers a smarter and connected ecosystem experience. It has been introduced as the new screen size variant in addition to the OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch Y1S Pro, launched earlier this year.

Powered by Android TV 10 platform, the affordable smart TV boots OxygenPlay 2.0 interface, and the company claims to transform users’ viewing experience by providing excellent clarity and astounding visual detail.

The new smart TV 50 has a 50-inch 4K resolution screen of 10-bit colour depth. It also offers Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support for a superior viewing experience.

HLG combines standard dynamic and high dynamic range images into just one video signal that can play as SDR on SDR screens or HDR on (HLG-compatible) HDR screens.

Gamma Engine smart tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant colour. Furthermore, with the Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology, fast-moving scenes are enhanced to offer smoother, realistic motion.

The thin bezels around the edges of smart TV make the viewing experience smoother, clearer, and more immersive for users.

Powered by Dolby Audio, the newly launched OnePlus TV provides a cinematic sound that helps deliver realistic surround sound clarity. It is equipped with two full-range speakers of maximum 24W output that allow users to experience every beat and rhythm without missing any detail.

A quad-core 64-bit processor with Cortex A55 cores and a Mali G52 GPU powers this T and is paired with 8GB of internal storage and 2GB RAM.

The Android TV 10.0 platform makes it a smart hub of home entertainment. Users can also control this TV by accessing the Google Assistant feature.

This device is included wireless remote control that utilises both IR and Bluetooth technology.

One interesting feature that we found is that users can also connect their OnePlus Watch with this smart TV, which allows users to turn on and off the TV with OnePlus Watch.

The Smart Sleep Control feature will enable TV to turn off automatically when the OnePlus Watch detects that the user has fallen asleep. Users can also scroll through content, and control the TV volume and other settings through a click on the wristwatch.

Users can connect their phones to their TV using the OnePlus Connect 2.0.

Powered by the innovative smart features of the OnePlus Connect app (2.0 version), the TV allows users to use their smartphone to operate the TV as a remote control.

The unique Kids Mode feature allows children to enjoy healthy content with the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro.

Parents can more easily monitor and manage the content their kids view. They can also effectively control viewing hours with the special “watch time limitation” feature to maintain a healthy digital life.

Furthermore, parents can control the picture quality parameter by switching on the “Eye Comfort mode” to ensure eye protection for their kids.

Conclusion: OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro is an affordable TV. It has a lot to offer in terms of entertainment and immersive-viewing experience, and can give tough competition to other smart TVs in a similar price range.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in)