OnePlus says successfully geared up for 5G tech launch with 5G-ready smartphone portfolio

Bengaluru: Global smartphone brand OnePlus on Friday said it is successfully geared up to bring in the evolutionary 5G technology ecosystem to OnePlus users in India. The brand confirmed that its recently-launched devices will also be 5G-ready with eligible networks, including Vi.

The company said it has been demonstrating leadership in 5G R&D and has been the fastest in the industry to bring 5G devices to consumers across the globe.

“OnePlus recognised the enormous potential of 5G much early on. We initiated 5G research efforts back in 2016. And we became one of the first tech companies globally to bring 5G connectivity to users. With India inching towards the launch of 5G, OnePlus users will enjoy a truly seamless, speedy internet experience with their future-ready devices, while achieving a lot more from their daily use of smartphones than they ever imagined”, Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, told IANS.

OnePlus launched the first line-up of 5G smartphones in 2020 in India, with the OnePlus 8 series in April 2020.

Since then, all OnePlus smartphones have been 5G-ready, including the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the brand’s most affordable device in India, from the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment, priced at Rs 19,999, according to the company.

OnePlus emerged as the leading 5G smartphone brand in online channels in Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 segment in the first half of 2022, as per the recent Counterpoint India channel share tracker for Q2 2022.

The company also shared that they have emerged as the best-selling 5G smartphone on Amazon.in during the Great Indian Festival in the period of September 22 to 29 (by volume).