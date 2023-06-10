Online applications invited for job fair in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in collaboration with Galaxy Placement Services and the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), is going to organize a Mega Job Fair in Hyderabad. This event is part of the vibrant cultural, literary, and sports festival called “Jashn-e-Baharan 2023,” organized by MANUU Students’ Union (MSU).

With over 50 participating companies, organizations, MNCs, federations, and institutions, this job fair in Hyderabad presents a fantastic opportunity to secure dream job. The event will take place on June 12, 2023, from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm at the MANUU Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

To participate in this Mega Job Fair, interested candidates from MANUU and other institutions can easily register online (click here). The fair is open for students from vocational, technical and professional streams.

With approximately 4000 vacancies waiting to be filled, the mega job fair in Hyderabad promises an abundance of career options.

For further information and queries, job seekers can reach out to Dr. Md. Yousuf Khan, the in-charge of the Training and Placement Cell (T&PC), MANUU, at phone number 9848171044.