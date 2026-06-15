Online betting addiction ends in brutal murder

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident reported from the Mahadevapura police station limits, a man allegedly addicted to online betting stabbed his wife to death in front of their children. The accused, identified as Pradeep, has been arrested by Mahadevapura police.

The victim has been identified as Manjula (32), a home guard attached to Mahadevapura Police Station. Police said the couple had been married for around 15 years and had two children.

According to investigators, Pradeep had recently developed an addiction to online betting applications, which pushed the family into severe financial distress. Police sources said frequent disputes erupted between the couple over money issues, and Pradeep was also allegedly suspicious of his wife.

Unable to bear the alleged mental and physical harassment, Manjula had been living separately with her children at a house near Pushpanjali Theatre. On Sunday night, around 9 pm, Pradeep reportedly visited her residence claiming he wanted to apologise and reconcile.

Police said the accused pretended to seek forgiveness and requested Manjula to return home. He allegedly fell at her feet, saying he regretted his actions. However, moments later, he pulled out a knife hidden inside his jacket and attacked her.

Investigators revealed that Pradeep stabbed Manjula more than ten times in the presence of their two children. She suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Police have also found that the accused allegedly recorded a video before committing the crime. In the video, he reportedly blamed his online betting addiction for destroying his family and claimed that his wife had been influenced by her mother and sister. He is also said to have stated that both he and his wife would die.

After the murder, Pradeep allegedly attempted suicide by slashing his wrist with the same knife. He was later taken into custody by police.

Mahadevapura police rushed to the scene, shifted Manjula’s body for post-mortem examination and registered a murder case. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the growing impact of online betting addiction and its devastating consequences on families.