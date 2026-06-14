Bengaluru: Live-in partner kills woman over alleged infidelity

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Bengaluru’s Bellandur Police Station limits following a dispute over suspected infidelity. Police have detained the accused and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Ati Hangma Subha, 22, a native of Sikkim. The accused, Purba Lepcha, hails from West Bengal. According to the police, the couple had been in a relationship and had lived together in Sikkim for nearly a year before moving to Bengaluru about a month ago in search of employment opportunities.

The duo had rented an apartment in Doddakannalli and were staying together. Subha was working as a receptionist at a salon, while the accused was employed as a waiter at a hotel in the same locality.

Boyfriend attacked woman with knife

Police said frequent arguments had erupted between the couple in recent weeks after the accused allegedly began suspecting that the woman was in contact with another man. The issue reportedly led to repeated confrontations between them.

According to Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidulu Adavath, the couple once again argued over the same issue on Saturday morning, June 13. During the heated exchange, the accused allegedly lost control and attacked the woman with a kitchen knife.

“The accused suspected that the victim was maintaining contact with another person. An argument broke out between them over this issue. During the altercation, he allegedly used a knife from the kitchen and slit her throat, leading to her death,” Adavath said.

Attempted to flee

After committing the crime, the accused allegedly attempted to flee from the scene. However, police teams swiftly traced and detained him.

A case has been registered at the Bellandur Police Station. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the murder, the police said.