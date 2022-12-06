Online betting ads appear at metro stations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Despite the center’s advisory against online betting advertisements, many ads of Fairplay, MyJackpot, etc., have appeared at metro stations in Hyderabad.

As L&TMRHL has sourced the advertisement space at the stations to various agencies, it is the responsibility of these agencies to ensure that the ads are adhering to the law of the land.

Since betting and gambling are illegal in the country, any promotion of such offshore platforms is also illegal.

Loss in online betting drives youth to suicide

In October, a youth committed suicide in Telangana after suffering a huge loss in online betting.

The youth, Ramakrishna Reddy ended his life by consuming pesticides at Malakapalli in Dharmasagar Mandal of Hanamkonda district.

The youth made a selfie video explaining the reasons for the extreme step. He said that he has no other option but to end his life as he suffered a loss of Rs 6 lakhs by playing online games.

After consuming pesticides, he sent the video to his relatives and friends. They immediately shifted him to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where he succumbed.