Online part-time job scam: ED freezes 80 bank accounts in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Eighty bank accounts having a balance of Rs 1 crore have been frozen by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) here as part of its ongoing investigation in a case related to ‘Super Like Earning Application’, a scam promising part-tie online jobs, an official said on Thursday.

The bank accounts of the accused people were frozen during the two-day-long search proceedings on Monday and Tuesday at 16 locations in Bengaluru, an ED spokesperson said.

The official said the searches were conducted under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the residential premises of the accused and also on the offices of payment gateways, including PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and Amazon Pay, and banks like HDFC, ICICI and Dhanalakshmi.