Online process for new ration cards begins in Delhi

New Delhi: The process for submitting new ration card applications and requests to add family members through the e-District portal began in Delhi on Friday, May 15, according to officials.

The Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) notice said applicants who needed assistance related to the process can contact the helpline number 1967.

The government has also started returning old and long-pending applications to applicants’ e-District login accounts for resubmission.

Also Read Delhi govt will issue 2 lakh ration cards this year: CM Rekha Gupta

Officials said applicants whose requests have been pending for a long time must resubmit their applications and the required family income certificate issued by the jurisdictional revenue authority.

They said Delhi has over 17 lakh ration card holders, involving nearly 73 lakh public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries who receive a monthly quota of ration through around 2,000 fair price shops.

In February 2026, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government would issue 2 lakh fresh ration cards this year.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government’s Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Department undertook a verification drive, and notices were issued to 2.76 lakh ration card holders.

Just over 1,000 ration card holders had replied to the notices, officials said.

Applicants have been asked to check the “pending for submission” section under the “apply online” menu in their e-District login to review and complete the resubmission process.

The move is expected to help clear the backlog of pending applications while ensuring that all submissions are supported by updated income documentation, officials said.