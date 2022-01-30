Online shopping to impact Kirana sales in next 5 years

Hyderabad: According to a survey, the traditional shopping from Kirana and General Stores will decrease during the next five years and the people will take advantage of online and drone delivery facilities. The owners of the local General Store would be forced to provide a home delivery facility in order to retain their customers.

Online shopping is surging fast due to the trend of various applications and incentives offered by corporates.

Online shopping will witness an increase of 30% to 35% by 2025. There will be a drastic fall in traditional shopping from shops and supermarkets.

According to the survey, 20% business of retailers and supermarkets will be adversely affected as the people will be used to ordering online and getting their essential commodities at their doorstep.

According to the officials of some renowned companies, an increase of 6% to 7% is recorded annually in essential commodities shopping. If this trend continues then there will be an increase of 35% to 40% of online shopping by 2025 which is likely to negatively impact traditional shopping.

Earlier only those who were working in IT firms were doing online shopping but now due to the incentives offered by the online companies and the popularity of mobile culture, other people have also started shopping online.