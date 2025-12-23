Only 17 pc GOs public: Telangana HC directs govt to upload all orders

A total of 19,064 GOs were issued between December 7, 2023, and January 26, 2025. However, only 3,290 of these orders (approximately 17 percent) are available in the public domain.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd December 2025 9:49 pm IST
Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed the state government to make all government orders (GOs), circulars and notifications accessible to the public on its official website.

The court heard a writ petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Errolla Srinivas based on an RTI reply from the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications.

“A total of 19,064 government orders were issued across all state departments between December 7, 2023, and January 26, 2025. However, only 3,290 of these orders (approximately 17 percent) are available in the public domain, leaving 15,774 orders missing or inaccessible to the public,” the petition states, underlining clear violations under the Information Technology Act 2005.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Srinivas’s petition further mentions that orders conferring cabinet minister rank and status to several individuals were not found on any government portal or website.

The petition also cited a 2017 government order and a 2022 HC order, directing the publication of all government orders online.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd December 2025 9:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button