Only 17 pc GOs public: Telangana HC directs govt to upload all orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed the state government to make all government orders (GOs), circulars and notifications accessible to the public on its official website.

The court heard a writ petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Errolla Srinivas based on an RTI reply from the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications.

“A total of 19,064 government orders were issued across all state departments between December 7, 2023, and January 26, 2025. However, only 3,290 of these orders (approximately 17 percent) are available in the public domain, leaving 15,774 orders missing or inaccessible to the public,” the petition states, underlining clear violations under the Information Technology Act 2005.

Srinivas’s petition further mentions that orders conferring cabinet minister rank and status to several individuals were not found on any government portal or website.

The petition also cited a 2017 government order and a 2022 HC order, directing the publication of all government orders online.