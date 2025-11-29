Hyderabad has always been a lively city, filled with late-night work culture, early-morning routines, and a love for good food. Now, the city has something new to celebrate Summer Bistro, a a cafe in Hyderabad that remains open 24 hours a day. No matter the time, this cafe keeps its lights on, coffee hot, and food ready for everyone who walks in.

24×7 Cafe in Hyderabad

Summer Bistro welcomes guests at all hours whether it is a quiet midnight snack, a late-night hangout, or an early-morning coffee stop. The cafe has already become a talk-of-the-town spot among young professionals, students, travellers and families who enjoy stepping out at different hours of the day.

While Summer Bistro is being celebrated as Hyderabad’s newest 24×7 cafe, it’s not technically the first. Roast 24 Seven had earned the title back in 2022 when it became the city’s original fully operational round-the-clock cafe. However, they offered true 24-hour service only until 2023. Their timings have since changed, and they now remain open only until 1 AM.

With that shift, Summer Bistro currently stands as the only cafe in Hyderabad operating 24×7, making it a unique go-to spot for night owls and early risers alike.

Located in a Prime Area

Summer Bistro is situated in the Jubilee Hills, a busy and well-connected part of Hyderabad. Its central location makes it easy to reach from different sides of the city, even during late hours. The peaceful surroundings also add to the comfort and charm of the place.

Green, Refreshing and Beautiful Ambience

What makes Summer Bistro truly stand out is its ambience. The café is designed with lush greenery and gentle waterfall that give visitors a peaceful and refreshing experience. With both indoor and outdoor seating, customers can choose where they feel most comfortable. Soft lights, flowing water, decorative plants and cosy seating create a warm café mood that feels like a mini escape within the city.

A Menu That People Are Raving About

Visitors often praise the food and drinks served at Summer Bistro. The café is well-known for its delicious pizzas, pastas, burgers and desserts. These favourites are loved for their taste and presentation, making them perfect for both full meals and casual bites.

Coffee lovers are in for a treat here. The cold coffee is one of the most recommended drinks, according to customers. Another special attraction is the photo-printed coffee, which features your picture printed on the foam, matcha drinks are a crowd favorite too. This fun and creative drink has become a popular choice, especially among young visitors.

Friendly Faces and Fast Service

Customers also appreciate the polite and attentive staff. The team is known for quick service and a welcoming attitude, even during late hours. This friendly hospitality adds to the overall positive experience.

Summer Bistro is not just a cafe; it is a symbol of Hyderabad’s evolving lifestyle. With its 24×7 service, peaceful setting and exciting menu, it offers the city a whole new way to enjoy food anytime, every day.