Only Gandhis will remain in Cong: Assam CM on Azad’s resignation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reacting to the resignation of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from the grand old party said “ultimately, only Gandhis will remain in the party, and all others will leave”.

Sarma, a Congress-turned-BJP leader, while talking to the media, said: “What Azad said today is similar to the issues that I had raised when I quit the party in 2015.

“Everybody knows that Rahul Gandhi is an immature, whimsical and unpredictable man. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is not taking care of the party. She is only projecting and promoting her son (Rahul Gandhi). However, these are futile exercises,” he said.

The Assam Chief Minister said Congress leaders who were loyal to the party are deserting it one by one, and the feelings of most of the Congress leaders are same against the party.

“The style of functioning of the Congress party is helpful for the BJP. Rahul Gandhi is a blessing for BJP. Azad raised the correct issues which are prevailing,” Sarma said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, and also a former Union Minister, on Friday resigned from all positions in the Congress party, including its primary membership as was expected following his differences with the party high command.

Azad has been upset since being ignored for the Rajya Sabha re-nomination after he retired as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.

He was one of the most prominent leaders of the Congress’ G-23 group that demanded sweeping reforms in the party.