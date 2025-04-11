Only Pakistani actor with 2 dramas in prestigious 2 Billion club

Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry is leaving no stone unturned to break records and reach the top floor, thanks to the incredible efforts of the storytellers, directors, producers, and of course, the talented and good-looking actors and actresses.

In the past couple of years, especially from 2023 to 2025, we’ve witnessed several dramas smashing records, raking in millions and even billions of views on YouTube. But not every actor manages to achieve this massive milestone.

Now, one name stands tall above the rest, Danish Taimoor is in a league of his own! He has set a remarkable benchmark by becoming the only actor with two dramas that have each crossed the prestigious 2 billion views mark on YouTube.

Jaan Nisar – 3 Billion Views and counting

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 2.5 Billion Views and counting

If you guessed it might be Wahaj Ali, you’re not alone. While Wahaj is undoubtedly a fan favorite and the only actor to cross the 4 billion views, he has just one drama in the 2 billion club.

But Danish? He’s the real record-breaker here.

About Danish Taimoor’s Jaan Nisar

Aired on Geo TV in 2024, Jaan Nisar became a sensation from day one. With a stellar cast including Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari, Haroon Shahid, Sajid Hasan, Hina Bayat, Mahmood Aslam, Dania Enwer, and Kinza Malik, this drama ruled hearts and screens alike.

Release Date: 11th May 2024

Last Episode date: 26th October 2024

About Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

This ARY Digital hit drama was produced by Abdullah Seja under iDream Entertainment. Despite facing criticism and controversy, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi created history by crossing 1 billion views while it was still on air, a first in Pakistani drama history!

Starring Danish alongside Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Nauman Ijaz, Atiqa Odho, and a powerful supporting cast, the drama continues to rake in views to this day.

Release date: 11th May 2022

Last episode date: 14th December 2022

More about Danish Taimoor

From starting his career back in 2005 with Do Saal Baad and Dracula, Danish Taimoor has come a long way. With hit dramas like Rehaai, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Deewangi, Ishq Hai, and now Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Jaan Nisar, he has proven that he’s here not just to stay, but to rule!

Which is your favourite drama of Danish? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates fro Pkistani entertainment industry.