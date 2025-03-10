Only Pakistani actor with 4 dramas in 1 Billion club so far

Islamabad: Many stars have come and gone in the Pakistani entertainment industry, but only a few have managed to stay forever in the hearts of Urdu-speaking audiences. Among them, only a select few have truly broken barriers, attracting massive viewership and dominating the numbers game on YouTube.

While many Pakistani actors have entered the millions and billions views club, there is only one Lollywood star who has achieved the extraordinary feat of crossing 1 billion views, not just once or twice, but with four blockbuster dramas!

Yes, we are talking about none other than Wahaj Ali, the reigning king of Pakistani drama, who continues to set new records with his power-packed performances and undeniable charm. His dramas have not only captivated audiences across borders but have also smashed YouTube viewership records.

Wahaj Ali’s Dramas in the 1 Billion Views Club

Tere Bin (2022) – 4 Billion Views

Fitoor (2021) – 1.01 Billion Views

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha (2022) – 1 Billion Views

Ehd-e-Wafa (2019) – Over 1 Billion Views

Fans are now eagerly waiting for his recently concluded drama, Sunn Mere Dil, to join this prestigious club. The drama, featuring Wahaj as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf, has already amassed between 600 to 700 million views and is expected to hit the billion mark soon.

Wahaj Ali’s upcoming dramas

On the work front, Wahaj is all set to return with none other than superstar Mahira Khan in the highly anticipated drama Mitti De Bawey. He also has Tere Bin 2 in the pipeline.