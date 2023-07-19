Oommen Chandy bids adieu to Thiruvananthapuram; his remains taken to Kottayam

Thiruvananthapuram: Bidding adieu to the state capital, the mortal remains of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy — who died in Bengaluru a day ago — was taken to Kottayam, the stronghold of the Congress stalwart, on Wednesday morning.

During his decades long political career, he had spent a major chunk of his life in the state capital as legislator, leader of the Congress party and a chief minister.

VIDEO | Mortal remains of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy being taken from Thiruvananthapuram to his hometown of Puthuppally in Kerala's Kottayam district. The funeral would be held there on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/8LPj1T8SdN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2023

His body was taken to Kottayam by road in a specially modified low-floor bus covered in garlands and pictures of Chandy and packed with party leaders and workers.

Visuals of Oommen Chandy's family mourning his demise. The former Kerala CM's last rites will be held on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pH1IdFa9E3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2023

The bus was sent off around 7.20 am from his residence here by a large number of party workers and supporters shouting slogans in support of the departed leader.

Teary eyed party workers also walked and jogged alongside the bus and many others walked in front of it.

People, with children in tow, were lined up at many places for a last glimpse of the veteran Congress leader as the bus moved through the state capital.

Also Read Oommen Chandy passes away

State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, who hails from Kottayam, also accompanied Chandy’s remains to his hometown.

Arrangements have been made at the Thirunakkara Ground in Kottayam for the public to pay homage to Chandy and thereafter, his body will be shifted to his home in nearby Puthuppally.

The funeral is scheduled to be held on Thursday at Puthuppally church.

Chandy had been representing the assembly constituency of Puthuppally, where he is affectionately called ‘Kunjukunju’ by the people, for the last 53 years and locals recall that the doors to his home were always open for anyone to walk in and discuss matters with him at any time of the day.

Chandy, who served as the Chief Minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 AM. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. He was 79.

After his body was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, thousands turned up from across the southern state to catch a last glimpse of the Congress stalwart.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, leaders of various political parties as well as cultural and religious leaders paid homage to Chandy in the state capital on Tuesday.