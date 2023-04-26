Operation Kaveri: 3rd batch of 135 stranded Indians reaches Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: The third batch of another 135 stranded Indians, aboard the second IAF C-130J aircraft that had left strife-torn Sudan on Wednesday has reached Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah.

Earlier today, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the second batch of the 148 evacuated Indians as the first IAF C-130J reached Jeddah airport.

Earlier, the naval vessel INS Sumedha reached Jeddah port with 278 evacuated passengers.

“#OperationKaveri in full swing. The second IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah, carrying another 135 passengers. This is the third batch of evacuees under #OperationKaveri,” MEA had tweeted.

Third batch comprising 135 Indians from Port Sudan arrived in Jeddah by IAF C-130J aircraft.



Onward journey to India for all who arrived in Jeddah will commence shortly. #OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/OHhC5G2Pg8 — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 26, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that 121 passengers left by the IAF C-130J aircraft.

However, the MoS MEA later tweeted saying 148 Indians were evacuated in the second batch.

“First IAF C-130J aircraft under #OperationKaveri from Port Sudan carrying 148 Indians landed in Jeddah,” tweeted MoS MEA V Muraleedharan.

On Tuesday, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs inspected the transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before arriving in India.

“Inspected transit facility @IndianPage, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before travel to India. It is fully equipped incl with mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities, Wifi. Has 24*7 control room. #OperationKaveri,” the MoS wrote on Twitter.

A second C-130 flight reaches Jeddah bringing 135 passengers from Sudan.#OperationKaveri moving steadily forward. pic.twitter.com/JvwKgelnqN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 25, 2023

Indian Navy’s INS Teg on Tuesday joined ‘Operation Kaveri’ to further facilitate the ongoing evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan. The frigate on Tuesday arrived at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians, a senior MEA official said.

“INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

“Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan,” Mr Bagchi added. INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

In a recent development, warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce while countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country.